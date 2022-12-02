About 125 jobs are expected to be created if a new £5 million development plan for a Peterborough business park secures the green light.

The venture involves the construction of 27 commercial units in six terraces across two court yards at the Lynch Wood Business Park.

The units will range in size from 50 square metres to 460 square metres and will be aimed at small and medium sized businesses and offered on flexible leases.

A statement from operators FI Real Estate Management (FIREM) shows that work is expected to start on the units next summer with the premises becoming available in spring 2024.

FIREM is currently carrying out a public consultation about the proposals before submitting an application to Peterborough City Council.

An earlier scheme was unveiled four years ago but sparked complaints from nearby residents because of a proposal for a new road access from the park on to Wistow Road.

Householders were concerned about the impact of extra traffic on already busy roads.

This image shows how the new units at the Lynch Wood Business Park should appear once completed.

A spokesman for FIREM said: “This time vehicular access will be via Lynch Wood through the existing business park. There will be no new vehicular access from Wistow Way.

"A new pedestrian and cycle access will be provided on to Wistow Way to promote connectivity and sustainable methods of travel.”

Tim Knowles, managing director of FIREM, said: “Our ambition at Lynch Wood Business Park is to build on the vibrancy of the campus that is already serving the needs of the thriving business community in Peterborough.

"We are currently undertaking consultation with the local community to support our application to create new commercial space at Lynch Wood Business Park.

"Subject to planning, the new space will include flexible leases for local start-ups and businesses looking to expand in the city.”

Councillor Julie Stevenson, one of the area’s representatives on Peterborough City Council, stated on Twitter: “We successfully fought to prevent the creation of an access road between Lynch Wood and Wistow.

"Don’t worry...there will be no access road."

