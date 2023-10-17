Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​More homes were built in Peterborough this spring than in the previous year, according to new figures.

Data released by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures show around 230 new dwellings were built in Peterborough in the three months to June – an increase from the 200 completed in the same period of 2022.

Of these, 150 were built by private developers, while the remainder were social homes financed by housing associations.

Concern has been voiced at the number of homes being built in Peterborough

Other figures also show that the number of houses where construction work was started also increased over the same period.

The statistics show that in Peterborough, 720 new build constructions got under way in the three months to June – more than last year, when 180 dwellings were started.

The data comes as concern grows that current house building targets set by the Government, which is to build one million homes by the end of this parliamentary term, are too low to meet demand for housing.

Anthony Breach, senior analyst at the research group Centre for Cities, said: “The target is far too low – there is no evidence to suggest that building one million homes will be enough to solve the housing crisis.

He added: “The planning system is responsible for Britain’s acute housing crisis and the limits it places on our growth.

“This country is in the minority in the developed world in having a discretionary planning system that rations the supply of land for new homes.