An application for a coffee kiosk and seating area in Stanley Park has been submitted.

The kiosk would be located to the southeast of the park, close to the entrance of the park on Crawthorne Road.

The kiosk would serve hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, cakes, snacks and ice-cream and would also offer a public toilet and a small indoor and outdoor seating area.

Stanley Park.

The application states that the kiosk would be for the convenience and benefit of regular users, visitors of the park, families visiting the playground, visitors using the park’s outdoor gym, people walking through the park going into Peterborough city centre for work or shopping, recreation activities like football, local residents, dog walkers and for people using the park as a social meeting place.

It would open seven days a week between 7am and 10pm in the spring and summer and between 7am and 7pm in the autumn and winter. It would employ a maximum of two people.

