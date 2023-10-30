Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new health initiative designed to provide fun health activities to vulnerable people is preparing to launch across the city.

‘Living My Best Life’ (LMBL) has been developed by a collaboration of local fitness, healthy living, medical professionals, volunteers and community leaders.

Scheduled to launch in January 2024, it is hoped LMBL will help older, disabled, long-term health sufferers, sensory impaired, socially isolated, family members and carers to reach health goals they otherwise may not obtain.

The new ‘Living My Best Life’ (LMBL) health initiative will offer health activities to vulnerable people across the city from January 2024.

Councillor Bryan Tyler, cabinet adviser for adult social care is spearheading the project, which will be delivered at various venues across the city:

“We are determined to provide accessible, affordable and achievable health activities for our most ‘at risk’ and vulnerable citizens,” he noted.

The councillor was keen to point out that the project will “not just involve exercise classes,” which are an essential inclusion.

“Our list of activities will also include walks and talks, 1960s and ‘70s daytime disco dancing, bingo and quizzes, balance and coordination classes and lots of other fun activities, " he said.

“All of the activities will be aimed at improving the health and social wellbeing of our most vulnerable Peterborians”.

Councillor Tyler highlighted how some of his colleagues will be using their own talents to directly assist the project:

“Councillor Chaz Fenner – in his guise as singer and entertainer – will be showing off his musical skills performing at Music for Dementia events across the city,” he said.

In addition to the physical activities and events which will be made available at bricks-and-mortar venues across the city, LMBL will also offer online ‘Support Cafes’ where people with specific conditions will be able to chat with others in similar situations

All of the project’s activities, events and services will be shared on the HAY Peterborough website once it is all up and running.

“None of our classes will cost more than £3,” Councillor Tyler promised, “and that includes tea and coffee.”

“No membership is required.”