The Episcopal Ordination of Peter Collins as The Fifth Bishop of East Anglia. Photograph: Bill Smith

A new Catholic Bishop for East Anglia was ordained at a special ceremony in Norwich this week.

Canon Peter Collins was ordained as the fifth Bishop of East Anglia at St John’s Cathedral in Norwich, before a congregation of up to 1,100 people including Cardinal Vincent Nichols, over 20 bishops, civic and ecumenical guests.

The Diocese of East Anglia includes Peterborough, and the city mayor was present at the ceremony, along with other civic guests including the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, The Lady Dannatt and General The Lord Richard Dannatt, His Honour John Devaux, representing the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk.

The Family of Bishop Peter and members of his former parish of St Mary of the Angels, Canton and Holy Family, Fairwater in Cardiff were also present.

Canon Peter Collins was consecrated as a bishop by Bishop Alan Hopes – now the Bishop Emeritus of East Anglia, assisted by Archbishop Mark O’Toole – current Bishop of Menevia and Archbishop of Cardiff, the diocese from which the new bishop comes – and Archbishop George Stack, Archbishop Emeritus of Cardiff.

The mandate, or Papal Bull, for the ordination was read first in Latin by Mgr Ervin Lengyel, then in English by the Chancellor of East Anglia, Canon Eugene Harkness.

As part of the ceremony, Bishop-Elect Peter was first asked questions by Bishop Alan about his fidelity to proclaiming the gospel, teaching the Catholic faith, building up the life of the Church in the Diocese of East Anglia, his obedience to the Pope, and his care for the diocese.

Bishop Alan then invited all to pray for the Bishop Elect who lay prostrate on the floor, then Bishop Alan and all the other bishops present laid their hands, in silence, on the head of Bishop-Elect Peter, indicating the invocation of the Holy Spirit.

Bishop Alan placed the open Book of the Gospels upon the head of the Bishop-Elect for the Prayer of Consecration. When the prayer was finished, Bishop Peter’s head was anointed with the Oil of Chrism, symbolic of his sharing in the priestly, prophetic and kingly role of Christ.

He was then presented with the Book of the Gospels and three symbols of his office – a ring, a mitre and a pastoral staff.

Bishop Alan then led Bishop Peter to his special chair – known as the Cathedra. From the moment Bishop Peter sat on the chair, Bishop Alan ceased to be Bishop of East Anglia and Bishop Peter was acclaimed as the fifth Bishop of East Anglia. Bishop Peter then presided for the remainder of the Mass as the principal celebrant.

