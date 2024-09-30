Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Games and cafe business to be sold as a going concern

The owners of the board game cafe and bar The Dice Box in Peterborough have spoken of their sadness as they look to sell the business after just two years.

Dane and Becky Richards, of Yaxley, say they have thoroughly enjoyed their time running The Dice Box in Bridge Street but a new career offer has proved to be game changer for the couple who say the anguished for some time over whether they should go.

Dane, who is a sergeant in the RAF in which he has served for 15 years, said: “I have been posted to a new station and I have decided to remain with the RAF for longer than I originally planned.

Owners of the Dice Box in Peterborough, Becky and Dane Richards

"But it does mean we won’t be able to stay and run the business.

"We bought The Dice Box as part of a retirement plan but things have changed.

He said: “We have loved every minute of being here and it was a very difficult to decide to go.

"It is very sad but our plan now is that the business will be sold as a going concern so everything will carry on without interruption. I really don’t know how long thew process will take.”

Customers play board games in the Dice Box in Peterborough

The Dice Box, where customers pay a fee and then get to play games ranging from Kerplunk to Monopoly, from a library of about 650, is being sold for £50,000 for the lease and stock, another £16,000 for the games library, plus an amount for food and drinks.

Dane said: "We have received a lot of interest from potential buyers and a number of parties have been to look around.”

The couple were the first to buy into the Dice Box franchise which began in Leamington Spa but is already growing fast

Dane said: “We grew up playing board games and found it was a great way to encourage our two boys to take time away from their screens.

"And it has been great to help other people do the same.”

He added: “I think that hopefully we will still be involved in The Dice Box franchise in the future.”