New campaign starts to get Peterborough people to have Covid-19 and flu vaccinations ahead of winter

Medical chiefs are urging Peterborough people to ensure they are vaccinated against Covid-19 and flu ahead of the winter.

Although only a certain number of people are eligible for the jabs, medics are keen to ensure as many people as possible take action to safeguard themselves against winter illnesses.

The moves comes after concerns were voiced earlier this year about the low take up of vaccines that protect against illnesses like meningitis and pneumonia.

Eligible people in Peterborough have been able to book their Covid-19 and flu vaccinations from September 1.

Appointments for the jabs will begin on October 1.

Cali Makewell, Integrated Vaccination Service Lead at NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Integrated Care Board, said: “Winter vaccinations are really important ahead of winter so you know you’re protected against these two viruses over the colder months.

"These vaccines will help to top-up the immunity of our friends, family and community members who are most at risk of becoming seriously ill this winter.

“For COVID-19 vaccinations in winter 2025/26 the eligibility criteria has changed, which means for some people especially those aged 65-74 and some groups of people with long term health conditions, they may no longer be eligible.

"We urge people to check they are eligible before booking or contacting their healthcare provider for a vaccination.”

Health chiefs voiced concerns in the summer that 38,000 people in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire had not received the pneumococcal vaccine that protects against illnesses like meningitis and pneumonia.

Worry was also voiced that 25 per cent of children in Peterborough had not received the MMR vaccine, which protects them against measles, mumps, and rubella.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination?

The vaccines reduce the risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19 and flu and are offered to certain groups of who are more at risk.

Those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination this autumn are:

Adults aged 75 years and over

Residents in a care home for older adults

People aged 6 months to 74 years and have a weakened immune system because of a health condition or treatment such as blood cancer, organ, bone marrow or stem cell transplant recipients, people who have or recently had chemotherapy, biological therapy or radiotherapy.

The NHS will contact people who are eligible for the COVID-19 winter booster in the coming days and weeks to encourage them to book their appointment.

Who is eligible for the flu vaccination?

Those eligible for the free flu vaccine this autumn are:

People who are aged 65 or over

Have certain long-term health conditions

Are pregnant

Live in a care home

Are the main carer for an older or disabled person, or receive a carer's allowance or live with someone who has a weakened immune system

All children aged 2 to 3 years, school-aged children (Reception to Year 11) and children with certain long-term health conditions.

How do I book a vaccination?

As in previous years, appointments will be available at select community pharmacies and GP surgeries across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Booking vaccinations is quick and easy.

People who are eligible can simply visit www.nhs.uk/book-vaccine to book online, or call 119 to book an appointment over the phone.