Peterborough residents are being urged to take part in a new campaign to clean up the city.

A series of litter picks are being held across Peterborough to mark the Great British Spring Clean which is taking place between March 15 and March 31.

As well as clearing up the rubbish dropped in public places, the campaign also aims to encourage more people to think about the correct way to get rid of litter.

Litter pickers at work in Millfield, Peterborough during a 2012 Love Where You Live campaign.

The campaign of litter picks is being jointly organised by Peterborough City Council and the Peterborough Litter Wombles (PLW) and will highlight the positive work carried out by the council and voluntary groups to tackle the problem.

The following litter picks will be held over the coming fortnight, led by members of the PLW, councillors and officers.

Admission is free and all equipment including high-vis jackets and litter pickers will be provided.

Councillor Gavin Elsey, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, Environment and Climate Change, said: “This is a great opportunity for everyone to come together and clean up litter around the city, so if you can spare some time please join in, either as an individual, a group or as a business or school.

"We are fully committed to cleaning up litter and want to highlight that despite our best efforts and those of local voluntary groups, it continues to be a problem which everyone has a part to play in tackling.”

He said the council spends significant funds every year clearing up litter which could be spent on other essential services and exciting projects.

This is where the litter picks will take place:

March 16: Cardea Pavilion, Cardea, from 10am to noon.

March 16: Central Avenue Post Office, Dogsthorpe, 10am to 11.30am

March 16: Gladstone Community Centre, 11am to 1pm

March 16: Moorhen Car Park, Hampton Vale, 10am to 11am

March 16: One Stop, Hampton Hargate, 10am to 11am

March 16: Herlington Centre, Orton Malborne, 10am to noon

March 16: Saltergate, Parnwell, 10am to noon

March 16: River end of Wharf Road, Woodston, 10am to noon

March 16: Green Backyard, Woodston, 10.30am to noon

March 19: Bretton Centre, Bretton, 10am to 1pm