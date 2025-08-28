New call for council to remove metal fencing 'eyesore' at Peterborough's historic Guildhall

Concerns have been voiced over the visual impact on Peterborough city centre of metal fencing around the entrance to the historic Guildhall.

Council chiefs say the fencing has been put up to prevent vandals gaining access to the 354-year-old building that looks across Cathedral Square.

It comes after an incident last Christmas when someone climbed the spiral staircase and tried to set fire to the door on the first floor.

Officers at Peterborough City Council say the fencing is in place while they decide on the best course of action to protect the building.

The metal fencing around the entrance to the Guildhall in Peterborough city centre

But Pep Cipriano, chief operating officer for Peterborough Positive, which operates the city’s Business Improvement District, said: “The fencing has been up for several months and is an eyesore.

"I’d like the BID to be able to step in and use a more constructive way of blocking off the staircase instead of all that fencing.”

Mr Cipriano said he hoped to involve the Peterborough Civic Trust in creating a screen that was more attractive to people in the city centre.

Ideas so far include creating a large montage of works outlining the history and use of the Guildhall, which was built to celebrate the restoration of the monarchy, or a display of historic photographs of the changing face of Cathedral Square.

Toby Wood, vice-chairman of Peterborough Civic Society, said: “The Guildhall and the area in and around Cathedral Square is what visitors to Peterborough first notice.

"The metal fencing currently around the Guildhall is not a good look.

"Whatever the reason for it, any work should be carried out as speedily and quickly as possible.

And he added: "The worry is it’ll just stay there for months and months without anything happening.

"We share Peterborough Positive’s concerns and hope that the situation is resolved as quickly as possible.”

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “The fencing has been put up after someone climbed the spiral staircase at Christmas time and tried to set fire to a door on the first floor.”

The spokesperson said the council had not been happy with initial plans to fix the problem and had requested that further plans be drawn up.

It is hoped that work will start in the autumn.