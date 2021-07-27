New café plans for Bretton Park
Plans for a new café at Bretton Park have been submitted to Peterborough City Council.
Peterborough Lions Leisure CIC, which holds the lease for the land on Bretton Park occupied by Peterborough Lions Rugby Club, wants to convert an old garage into a new café/tea room .
The announcement follows the CIC negotiating a licence to occupy the garage and nearby changing pavilion with the council as it seeks to upgrade facilities in the area.
Director Andy Moore said: “We are a not-for-profit company that is committed to enhancing the profile of Bretton Park,
“Various views of what the local residents wanted from their park have been polled recently and the top two were a café and toilets.
“Having the licence for the pavilion will enable us to satisfy both expectations.”
A planning application is also due to be put in for an indoor sports hall in conjunction with the rugby club.