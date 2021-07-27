New café plans for Bretton Park

Peterborough Lions Leisure CIC, which holds the lease for the land on Bretton Park occupied by Peterborough Lions Rugby Club, wants to convert an old garage into a new café/tea room .

The announcement follows the CIC negotiating a licence to occupy the garage and nearby changing pavilion with the council as it seeks to upgrade facilities in the area.

Director Andy Moore said: “We are a not-for-profit company that is committed to enhancing the profile of Bretton Park,

How the new café could look

“Various views of what the local residents wanted from their park have been polled recently and the top two were a café and toilets.

“Having the licence for the pavilion will enable us to satisfy both expectations.”