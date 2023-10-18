News you can trust since 1948
New book is a personal celebration of Peterborough - in pictures

The “memorable, mundane, quirky and random” side of Peterborough has been captured on camera and brought together in a new book.
By Brad Barnes
Published 18th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Keen photographer Toby Wood has produced “Photographs Of My City” as a celebration of the place where he was born, brought up, worked in and retired.

It is a collection of his favourite photos captured on an iPhone during his walks around the city over the past 10 years or so.

Toby, a PT columnist in his role as Peterborough Civic Society spokesman, says: “This 180-page book is not about Peterborough, it is about my Peterborough, from the magnificence of the Cathedral’s west front to a butterfly in our garden on the edge of Dogsthorpe.

"This book is a personal celebration of my home city, Peterborough .... I want to show you my Peterborough – the good, the memorable, the mundane, the quirky and the random ....”

All profits from the book, which costs £10, are being donated to “Helping Our Ukrainian Friends”, a local charity set up to do just that.

You can get a copy at the next Civic Society meeting at St Marks Church Hall, Lincoln Road, at 7.30pm on November 13, or by emailing [email protected] and he will arrange delivery and payment (in the Peterborough area).

Toby Wood and the front cover of his book Photographs Of My City

1. Photographs Of My City

Toby Wood and the front cover of his book Photographs Of My City

Railway Bridge / River Nene, Thorpe Meadows, January 2021 and Cathedral Square, December 2019

2. Photographs Of My City

Railway Bridge / River Nene, Thorpe Meadows, January 2021 and Cathedral Square, December 2019

River Nene Embankment 2023 and Hilton Hotel, East Station Road, November 2022

3. Photographs Of My City

River Nene Embankment 2023 and Hilton Hotel, East Station Road, November 2022

Squirrel, Central Park, November 2020 and Cathedral West Front, February 2023

4. Photographs Of My City

Squirrel, Central Park, November 2020 and Cathedral West Front, February 2023

