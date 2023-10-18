New book is a personal celebration of Peterborough - in pictures

The “memorable, mundane, quirky and random” side of Peterborough has been captured on camera and brought together in a new book.

Keen photographer Toby Wood has produced “Photographs Of My City” as a celebration of the place where he was born, brought up, worked in and retired.

It is a collection of his favourite photos captured on an iPhone during his walks around the city over the past 10 years or so.

Toby, a PT columnist in his role as Peterborough Civic Society spokesman, says: “This 180-page book is not about Peterborough, it is about my Peterborough, from the magnificence of the Cathedral’s west front to a butterfly in our garden on the edge of Dogsthorpe.

"This book is a personal celebration of my home city, Peterborough .... I want to show you my Peterborough – the good, the memorable, the mundane, the quirky and the random ....”

All profits from the book, which costs £10, are being donated to “Helping Our Ukrainian Friends”, a local charity set up to do just that.

You can get a copy at the next Civic Society meeting at St Marks Church Hall, Lincoln Road, at 7.30pm on November 13, or by emailing [email protected] and he will arrange delivery and payment (in the Peterborough area).

1 . Photographs Of My City Toby Wood and the front cover of his book Photographs Of My City Photo: TW Photo Sales

2 . Photographs Of My City Railway Bridge / River Nene, Thorpe Meadows, January 2021 and Cathedral Square, December 2019 Photo: TW Photo Sales

3 . Photographs Of My City River Nene Embankment 2023 and Hilton Hotel, East Station Road, November 2022 Photo: TW Photo Sales