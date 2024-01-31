Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough Cathedral is preparing to welcome its new bishop in just over a month’s time.

The Right Reverend Debbie Sellin – who is the first woman to be appointed to the role – will be installed as the 39th Bishop of Peterborough at a service of welcome on Sunday, March 3.

In anticipation of the event, Bishop Debbie said she was looking forward to “a wonderful occasion filled with joy and celebration.”

The service – which will mark the beginning of Bishop Debbie’s public ministry in the Diocese – will be attended by representatives from the 378 churches and 103 church schools of the Diocese.

Diocesan staff, civic leaders, and representatives from other faiths and denominations will also be attending, as will Bishop Debbie’s friends and family.

“I am delighted that so many of you will be able to join me as I take up my role as your Diocesan Bishop,” she said.

“I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible during the season of my arrival.”

Before the service commences, Bishop Debbie – in line with tradition – will knock on the door of the Cathedral with her Crozier and be admitted by children from church schools.

This is likely to be a touching moment for the new bishop as she herself made her own commitment to faith during her time at a Crusaders youth group, and started full-time ministry as a Children and Families Worker.

Music will play a large role in the day’s proceedings, with school choirs and local bands scheduled to deliver traditional and contemporary performances alongside the Cathedral’s own choirs and organists.

A quarter peal – used to mark special occasions – will also be rung by the Cathedral Bell-ringers.

Bishop John, who has been Acting Bishop in the Diocese, said he was “delighted that it is Bishop Debbie whom God has sent to serve us all in this Diocese.”