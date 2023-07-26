Business leaders are to push for greater involvement for Peterborough in Government plans to create a UK rival to the Silicon Valley in the county.

It comes after Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove revealed he is considering Cambridge as the venue for a major new UK technology hub with land earmarked for business parks, laboratories and science centres and driven in part by the building of 250,000 homes in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His vision was criticised by political and business leaders for failing to include a role for fast-growing Peterborough.

A call has been made for more Peterborough involvement in plans to create a Silicon East to rival the US's Silicon Valley, right, from James Palmer, chairman of the Eastern powerhouse lobby group, top left. Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, lower left.

However, in a media briefing Mr Gove said the vision was not solely about Cambridge.

He said: “There are other opportunities in the East of England – renewable energy, agri-tech – and in Peterborough, the enlightened civic leadership and the sense of aspiration and ambition.

Mr Gove added: "Making sure there is ample connectivity across the Eastern region has to be part of the plan and we are already thinking about what we can do in order to complement the specific work in Cambridge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a key meeting is to take place next week between representatives of the business-led lobby group Eastern Powerhouse and the chairman of Home England Peter Freeman who has been tasked with drawing up the detail for the Government’s vision.

James Palmer, chairman of the Eastern Powerhouse, made up of business people and politicians from the region, said: “We will be discussing how Cambridge can be the catalyst for regional excellence.

"The Eastern Powerhouse will work with government to deliver a Silicon East.

"Transport technology exists that can deliver the growth needed without urban sprawl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The success of the Gove initiative will depend significantly on investment into infrastructure in the region. Rail links between Cambridge and Peterborough must be upgraded and mass transport solutions should be delivered.

“As a region that can lead the world in science and technology and truly rival Boston and San Francisco.”

The ‘Cambridge vision’ was also criticised by Peterborough MP Paul Bristow.