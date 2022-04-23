From left to right: Squadron Leader Al Auchterlonie, Wing Commander Maggie Boyle, local artist Mr Mark Whitaker, Warrant Officer Dave Lowe.

New artwork commemorating the history of a disbanded bomb disposal squadron has been unveiled at RAF Wittering in Peterbrorugh.

The prints, created by local artist Mark Whittaker, depict key moments from the 5131 Bomb Disposal Squadron’s history - surrounding the famous badge worn by the squadron.

Followers of military history will recognise scenes from Afghanistan, Kosovo, Iraq, the Falklands and the Squadron’s beginnings in World War II.

Warrant Officer Lowe explains some of the historical details in the painting.

The artwork has been installed in the officers’ and sergeants’ messes at RAF Wittering.

Mr Whittaker was asked by a friend and running partner - who was a former member of 5131 Squadron - if he would be willing to create the pieces to commemorate the history of the Squadron.

“I was quite proud that the piece was going to be there and that names from the squadron dating back to the Falklands were signed around the border,” Mr Whittaker said.

“Obviously I’m very proud that they’re up there now in the two messes and that people using the messes will see those names and remember them.”

The commemorative artwork by local artist Mark Whitaker.

The 5131 Bomb Disposal Squadron was formed in 1943 and was the RAF’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) capability for 77 years. Its highly skilled technicians were trained to deal with conventional munitions and improvised explosive devices.

The Squadron also responded to aircraft crashes - clearing the area of explosive risks - and making weapons, countermeasures, flares and ejector seats safe.

It stood down on March 31 2020, where the pennant was lowered and folded for the last time.

Squadron Leader Al Auchterlonie was the last Officer Commanding of 5131 Bomb Disposal Squadron. He said: “I thought it was a wonderful way, and such a kind gesture from Mark, to permanently capture the history and significant events through the years of RAF EOD capability and, in particular, 5131 Squadron.”

Wing Commander, and Deputy Station Commander at RAF Wittering, Maggie Boyle, added: “Firstly we must thank Mark Whittaker for his time and trouble in producing this picture.