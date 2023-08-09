The new restaurant is a labour of love for the Kuforiji family.

A brand new restaurant offering a taste of Afro Caribbean cuisine in Peterborough has opened its doors.

Mum’s Sensations served its first customers in a packed out restaurant at the grand opening of their new premises at 24 Park Road, in the city centre, on Saturday (August 5).

The restaurant is a joint venture between the Kuforiji family- originally hailing from Nigeria- which includes Tosin, her husband Samuel and children Alfred, David and Emmanuel.

The name comes from the fact that Tosin’s creations are a firm family favourite and anyone that has been served food by the family business over the last 16 years at weddings, events, Christmas parties and other occasions.

Given the growing success of the business, the family- who moved to Peterborough towards the end of the pandemic- began to look for their first premises given that their kitchen could no longer cope with the demand.

Tosin said: “We started over 16 years ago and we have been growing gradually. There’s been lots of ups and downs and I almost gave up but I love to cook and have always had a passion for it.

"As a family, we love what we do. I don’t know how not to feed people!

"When you are the youngest in a large family from Africa it falls to you to bear the brunt of hard work and that’s where I learned to cater for lots of people and I still am doing that today.

"We do it all together as a family and each of us has our own set roles to help bring everything together and it just works. Even the members of staff that work at the shop we refer to as family members.

"My youngest- who is now 12- loves to cook. He started at age six and already has plans to go to culinary school.

“There has been a lot of tears, pain and disappointment along the journey and that it is why it was brilliant to see the store so packed on our opening day.”

1 . New restaurant opening Tosin Kuforiji at her Mum's Sensations African Restaurant at Park Road. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . New restaurant opening Tosin at her Mum's Sensations African Restaurant at Park Road with her family Alfred, David, Emmanuel and Samuel. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . New restaurant opening Inside the new restaurant. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . New restaurant opening Tosin inside her new restaurant. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2