New action unveiled to help jobless into vacancies with employers across Peterborough
Two jobs fairs offering hundreds of career vacancies are to be held in Peterborough in a renewed attempt to help employers find extra staff.
The action is being taken by staff at Peterborough Jobcentre as it continues to seek ways to help city companies fill large numbers of vacancies.
The first event will be aimed at students and will take place on April 26 at City College Peterborough.
Employers already committed to attending are Anglian Water, Army, Avon, Peterborough-based Chef De La Maison, Diligenta/Sanderson and Prestige Nursing.
There will also be advisers to talk about careers guidance and support.
The second will be on May 29 at Peterborough Town Hall from 10am to noon and will offer jobs vacancies across a number of employment sectors.
The Jobcentre has been organising a spate of Jobs Fair as vacancies number in Peterborough last month went about 500.
Julia Nix, District Manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said: “Our work coaches are playing an increasingly important role by supporting businesses to fill their vacancies, while helping more people get ready to enter the jobs market.
“We are holding regular jobs fairs and work academies including our next Jobs Fair at City College Peterborough to support our young people."
Among employers currently looking for more staff is facilities management company Bardwood Support Services, which is looking to fill 10 positions for security staff in a number of retail stores, outdoors landscaping and grounds maintenance company E&G Grounds wants to hire two staff while Goldhay Arts wants to recruit a store supervisor for its Charity Shop plus a number of volunteering roles.