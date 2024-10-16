Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Figures showing claimant numbers rising

An increase in the number of people aged 50 and above claiming unemployment related Universal Credit in Peterborough has prompted a pledge of more help.

Now Jobcentre staff are preparing to host a series of help sessions in order to get the unemployed over 50s to tackle issues that are keeping them out of the workplace.

A spokesperson said: “We continue to run in-house 50 plus information sessions that focus on topics such as job seeking, interviewing, pension planning, budgeting, self-confidence, healthy living, menopause.”

New figures from the Department of Work and Pensions show that the number of people aged 50 and above claiming Universal Credit in Peterborough increased by 26 per cent over the last year.

The figures show that in September there were 1,710 people aged 50 plus claiming Universal Credit up 350, from 1,360 claimants in the same month last year.

The rate of increase in claimants for the over 50s is higher than the overall claimant count for the city, which rose by 21 per cent to 8,495 people last month compared to 7,000 in the same month last year.

Stephen Lankester, District Operations Leader for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus said an ongoing change over from other benefits to Universal Credit was likely to account for much of the increase.

He said: “But we are still continuing to do more to help people aged 50 and above.

"We have work coaches focused on dealing with people in this age bracket.”

Last month, the Jobcentre hosted a special MoT workshop to help claimants explore their plan for later life and to think about work, and money.”