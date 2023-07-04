News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Nephew of popular Peterborough hero Tommy Robson to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease Association with charity golf challenge

Peterborough legend Tommy Robson sadly passed away in 2020.
By Ben Jones
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 13:09 BST

Mathew Dickinson, the nephew of popular Peterborough figure Tommy Robson is taking on an epic golfing challenge throughout July to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Robson was well known throughout the city for his footballing career which saw him make 559 appearances for Posh, the most in the club’s history, and scored 128 goals, the second-highest total in the club’s Football League era but was also much well-known and loved even by those who were not football fans.

He was awarded the freedom of the city in 2020.

Posh legend Tommy Robson (left) with fellow legend George Boyd.Posh legend Tommy Robson (left) with fellow legend George Boyd.
Posh legend Tommy Robson (left) with fellow legend George Boyd.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tommy sadly passed away after a short battle with MND in October 2020, aged 76.

Mathew has now set himself the challenge of playing 300 golf holes to raise money for the charity that specialises in funding research and offering support to those affected by the disease.

On Mathew’s GoFundMe page, he wrote: “1 in 300 people will be diagnosed with motor neurone disease in their lifetime.

“A few years ago, unfortunately my uncle Tommy Robson passed away whilst suffering from MND so this July I'm challenging myself to play 300 golf holes to raise money to fund vital research, care, and support for people living with MND and their families. I'd be so grateful for your support, anything you can donate really will help to make a difference.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To find out more about the work of the charity you can visit the Motor Neurone Disease Association website and to support Mathew, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/im-taking-on-300-holes-to-help-beat-mnd.

Read More
Statue fund for Peterborough United legend Tommy Robson passes £50,000 landmark
Related topics:PeterboroughMNDFootball League