Mathew Dickinson, the nephew of popular Peterborough figure Tommy Robson is taking on an epic golfing challenge throughout July to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Robson was well known throughout the city for his footballing career which saw him make 559 appearances for Posh, the most in the club’s history, and scored 128 goals, the second-highest total in the club’s Football League era but was also much well-known and loved even by those who were not football fans.

He was awarded the freedom of the city in 2020.

Posh legend Tommy Robson (left) with fellow legend George Boyd.

Tommy sadly passed away after a short battle with MND in October 2020, aged 76.

Mathew has now set himself the challenge of playing 300 golf holes to raise money for the charity that specialises in funding research and offering support to those affected by the disease.

On Mathew’s GoFundMe page, he wrote: “1 in 300 people will be diagnosed with motor neurone disease in their lifetime.

“A few years ago, unfortunately my uncle Tommy Robson passed away whilst suffering from MND so this July I'm challenging myself to play 300 golf holes to raise money to fund vital research, care, and support for people living with MND and their families. I'd be so grateful for your support, anything you can donate really will help to make a difference.

