A historic Nene Valley Railway (NVR) signal box which was damaged by fire last year reopened at the weekend.

The much-loved Orton Mere landmark was given a grand welcome by NVR volunteers, invited guests and railway fans alike as it was declared ‘fit for service’ once again on Saturday March 9.

Among the honoured guests were Peterborough schoolboys Harry Cowley and Oliver Walker.

The two train-mad teenagers won the admiration of the city when, devastated by the fire’s impact, they decided to embark on a sponsored walk to help raise funds for repairs.

Thanks to their efforts – which saw them raise more than £1,000 – and the generous contributions of countless others, the historic building stands looking resplendent once more.

Tomorrow marks a year since the signal box was targeted by vandals; it is impressive that all fundraising efforts and repairs have been completed within that time.

During the opening ceremony, a plaque was unveiled by NVR President Miranda Rock which acknowledged how the reappointment of the signal box was “made possible by donations from many well-wishers and the hard work of dedicated volunteers.”

1 . Reopening of Orton Mere signal box at Nene Valley Railway The renovated Nene Valley Railway Orton Mere signal box is once again 'fit for service.' Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Reopening of Orton Mere signal box at Nene Valley Railway Teenage train fans and dedicated fundraisers Oliver Walker and Harry Cowley with NVR president Miranda Rock and chairman Michael Purcell Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Reopening of Orton Mere signal box at Nene Valley Railway The blaze did considerable damage when vandals targeted the signal box in March of last year. Photo: Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade Photo Sales