Nearly 40 parking tickets given out to drivers on Peterborough street in one day
A city councillor has urged residents who were given a parking ticket in her ward this week to appeal against the fine if they feel it was handed out wrongly – after more than 30 were given out in a single day.
Parking enforcement officers were in Orton on Tuesday, working in Bakewell Road – a well known hotspot for parking issues.
But problems at a car park on the street meant a number of cars were left on the street – and were ticketed.
A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said parking issues at Bakewell Road would be monitored going forward.
The spokesperson said: “Bakewell Road is regularly on our radar due to ongoing issues and complaints. During a check in response, 29 penalty charge notices (PCN) were issued to vehicles which were parked in contravention to highways regulations and as such, 29 penalties were issued. Another check occurred later in the day from an officer on a later shift and a further 9 PCNs were issued.
"We will continue to monitor the location going forwards."
But Orton Waterville councillor Julie Stevenson said anyone who feels they have been ticketed unfairly should appeal against the decision.
Cllr Stevenson said: “Business owners have been complaining about the situation on Bakewell Road in Orton Southgate industrial estate for quite a while.
"However, I understand that on the day the council's enforcement team visited the street, a broken car park barrier had added to the chaos and many more cars were parked along the street than usual, as employees of those businesses behind the broken barrier were unable to park in the car park in the normal way.
"If any of those drivers feel they have been ticketed unfairly, I encourage them to appeal.
"However, I would also commend the council's parking enforcement team for acting on the concerns of those who made reports and who have very reasonable concerns about road safety. I hope the situation with the barrier was a one-off.”