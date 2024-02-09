News you can trust since 1948
Head out to one of the city’s fab Italian eateries and give your taste buds a treat on February 9
By Darren Calpin
Published 9th Feb 2024

You can forget Pancake Day, and give Valentine’s Day a swerve; February’s real numero-uno feast day is about to drop – and it’s the best of the lot.

That’s right, it’s National Pizza Day 2024 on February 9, so make sure your scissors are ready, and that those pizza cutters are close to hand.

Though there is not (yet) a by-law commanding us all to take advantage of the many fine Italian eateries with which Peterborough is blessed on this special day each year; it is surely a given that a large number of us will be treating our taste buds at a local pizza restaurant this Friday.

But where to go?

Don’t worry; we’ve got that covered.

Check in with one of these ten top-drawer eateries this Friday night and you’ll be sure to celebrate National Pizza Day in good style.

Ciao bella!

The Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, 5 Cowgate, Peterborough PE1 1LR.

1. National Pizza Day 2024

The Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, 5 Cowgate, Peterborough PE1 1LR. Photo: David Lowndes

Vesuvio, 1 Eastgate Mews, Whittlesey PE7 1PU.

2. National Pizza Day 2024

Vesuvio, 1 Eastgate Mews, Whittlesey PE7 1PU. Photo: David Lowndes

Bella Italia, Cygnet Park, Hampton Phorpres Way, Peterborough PE7 8NY.

3. National Pizza Day 2024

Bella Italia, Cygnet Park, Hampton Phorpres Way, Peterborough PE7 8NY. Photo: Google

Mattoni Italian Restaurant, 114 Four Chimneys Crescent Hampton Vale, Peterborough PE7 8FH.

4. National Pizza Day 2024

Mattoni Italian Restaurant, 114 Four Chimneys Crescent Hampton Vale, Peterborough PE7 8FH. Photo: Google

