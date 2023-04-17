Thousands of families have received a primary school place offer for their child, kickstarting the beginning of their primary education journey

According to Peterborough City Council, the proportion of children across the city who were offered a place at their preferred primary school for this September has risen.

A total of 97.1 per cent were offered a place at their first choice school – up from 94.4 per cent last year.

Primary school offer places have risen year-on-year (image: Adobe).

The proportion offered a place at their second choice school was 3.2 per cent, while 0.30 per cent were offered their third choice school.

The council’s school admissions team received and processed more applications than last year – up from 2,435 to 2,555.

Jonathan Lewis, director of education for Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “I am delighted that yet again we have been able to offer so many children their first choice of primary school this September.