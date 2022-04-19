The proportion of children in Peterborough offered a place at their preferred primary school for this September has risen.
A total of 94.5 per cent were offered a place at their first choice school – up from 93.4 per cent last year.
The proportion offered a place at their second choice school was 4.3 per cent – the same as last year – while 0.26 per cent were offered their third choice school, down slightly from last year’s 0.7 per cent.
The City Council’s school admissions team received and processed more applications than last year – up from 2547 to 2671.
Jonathan Lewis, Director of Education for Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council said: “I am delighted that yet again we have been able to offer so many children their first choice of primary school this September. This is down to the hard work and dedication of officers who have worked over many years to ensure there are local places for local children in our schools.”