The proportion of children in Peterborough offered a place at their preferred primary school for this September has risen.

A total of 94.5 per cent were offered a place at their first choice school – up from 93.4 per cent last year.

The proportion offered a place at their second choice school was 4.3 per cent – the same as last year – while 0.26 per cent were offered their third choice school, down slightly from last year’s 0.7 per cent.

More pupils in Peterborough have been offered a place at their first choice school than last year

The City Council’s school admissions team received and processed more applications than last year – up from 2547 to 2671.