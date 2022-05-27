National fish and chip day 2022: The 10 best fish and chip shops in Peterborough, according to Tripadvisor

Today is National Fish and Chip Day, an annual celebration of the UK’s fish and chip industry and all things battered, fried and pickled.

It’s the seventh annual celebration since its creation in 2015 when chippy bosses launched the national day to encourage people to support their local restaurants.

The day always falls on a Friday near June time, the day being synonymous with the traditional day of the week to eat one of the nation’s favourite takeaways.

The National Edible Oil Distributors’ Association are the industry body behind the day who not only hope to back our local chippies’ but also aim for their campaign to get people down to their takeaways again to get them falling back in love with cod and chips.

To celebrate National Fish and Chip Day and help out some of our very own chippies’, we’ve chosen the top 10 favourites in Peterborough, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

1. Causeway Royal Fish Bar - 4.5/5 Causeway Royal Fish Bar, Causeway, Whittlesey, Peterborough PE7 1AJ. 4.5/5 - 98 reviews

2. Parrotts Fish Parlour - 4.5/5 Parrotts Fish Parlour, 22 Hereward Cross, Peterborough PE1 1TB. 4.5/5 - 66 reviews

3. Fletton Fish & Chips - 4.5/5 Fletton Fish & Chips, 124 High St, Peterborough PE2 8DP. 4.5/5 - 28 reviews

4. The Golden Cod - 4.5/5 The Golden Cod, 2A Crawthorne Rd, Peterborough PE1 4AB. 4.5/5 - nine reviews