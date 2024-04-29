Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at RAF Wittering have reached new heights with success at a prestigious national awards contest.

The base has won top honours for its provision of a new series of activities that support young people and help them navigate the challenges posed by life on camp.

RAF Wittering was announced as winner of the Airplay Project of the Year award at the 12th annual RAF Benevolent Fund’s annual awards ceremony.

Airplay is the RAF Benevolent Fund’s national youth work programme designed to address the unique challenges faced by RAF families, by giving children and young people access to a safe, stimulating programme of activities and some much-needed continuity if and when their family relocates.

The project at RAF Wittering is a highly active and well attended programme, with five sessions per week, which includes Ben Club (ages five to eight), Juniors, Sevens (an intermediate group), Seniors, and Project Tuesday youth forum.

In addition, throughout the last year, Wittering played a pivotal role in developing and piloting a new Young Leaders course.

Airplay Youth Worker Sharon Pollard said: “It feels amazing to win this award.

"I can’t wait to take it back to our young people, they’re going to be so excited.

"They worked so hard last year. Being an Airplay Youth Worker is the best job – to watch young people grow and support their transitions from one station to the next is so rewarding.”

The young people at RAF Wittering engage with their local community with regular litter picks, attending local Parish council meetings and fundraising at local primary schools.

Afterwards, Air Vice-Marshal Chris Elliot, Chief Executive at the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: "The Awards are a fantastic opportunity to recognise all of the great work that allows us to continue supporting RAF veterans, serving personnel and their families and making a real improvement to their lives.

He added: "Many congratulations to all this year's winners including RAF Wittering Airplay for their inspirational enthusiasm, creativity, and generosity, which has been wonderful to see.