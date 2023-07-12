Nathan's work brightens Peterborough Embankment with stunning city scenes taking over 'unloved' block

One of Peterborough’s most popular artists has brought a splash of colour to the city Embankment – transforming an unloved eyesore into a spectacular work of art.

Nathan Murdoch has become known across the world for his stunning street art, which has lit up Peterborough streets and underpasses over the past few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week he has taken his talents to the Embankment, turning an old toilets block which had been a hot spot for graffiti taggers, into a canvas, celebrating some of the jewels in Peterborough’s crown.

Nathan Murdoch re-painting the old toilet block on the Embankment

Nathan said: “I’ve painted the old toilet block, and using Peterborough landmarks but in an abstract, subjective display – we have Ferry Meadows, Nene Valley Railway, Flag Fen and the Cathedral. I’ve painted all these landmarks in a realistic style before, so the council approached me and asked if I could do it in a more creative art kind of way, it is more subjective to where the locations are, but the idea is that it stands alone as a piece of art as opposed to it being a picture of what we already have in the city.”

Nathan has spend five days on site, and still has the final finishing touches to add – but his work has already drawn admirers.

He said: “If you had saw building before it looked a bit unsightly, a bit aged, very unloved. A few people who have come by, and didn’t know it was being done, and they see it from the different view points, whether its the path or the footbridge, they can see it and it is drawn people to what is happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve met two or three couples who are not from Peterborough – I met a couple from Liverpool who were randomly walking down the embankment, and it made them feel Peterborough is a nice place.

Nathan Murdoch has been working to brighten up the old building

"It’s been really good for local people, and people from outside the city have been really positive.”

Nathan said the shape of the building – with a total of nine different walls – had provided more of a challenge than he was expecting,

The project was the idea of Peterborough City Council, and councillor Marco Cereste, Cabinet Member for Growth and Regeneration, said he had been impressed – and hoped it would bring more people to the Embankment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It is really good – better than a concrete block. Because he has done so many things around the city, I think he was an obvious choice. He is a very good artist, and comes up with really good ideas.

The work highlights some of the landmarks in Peterborough, including Ferry Meadows

"We need to look after the city centre, and I think the Embankment is a real treasure that we have, which I don’t think we make the best use of, so lets hope this will look nice, and we want to get a few more things down the Embankment so people use it more, why have something that beautiful and not use it.”