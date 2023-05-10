News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Mystery still surrounds opening date for £60 million Empire cinema at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

But operator gives opening date for cinema in nearby town

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 10th May 2023, 17:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 17:30 BST

Mystery still surrounds the eagerly-anticipated opening of Peterborough’s new £60 million Empire cinema.

The 10 screen IMAX cinema, on the roof of the Queensgate Shopping Centre, is understood to have been completed but the operator, Empire, has not given any indication when the venue will open.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yet, just a few weeks ago, apparently after months of silence, it was reported that Empire had told the residents of Basildon in Essex that their new cinema, which had been due to open in February last year, would open this summer.

The new Empire cinema sits on the roof of the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough - but it is not clear when it will open.The new Empire cinema sits on the roof of the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough - but it is not clear when it will open.
The new Empire cinema sits on the roof of the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough - but it is not clear when it will open.
Most Popular

It was reported issues with power supply to the cinema was a reason for the delay.

But requests to Empire for more information about the Queensgate cinema have been met with silence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Queensgate said the opening was a matter for Empire.

The independently-owned UK cinema chain, Empire, which operates 14 cinemas, was first announced as the operator for the Queensgate venue in July 2018.

This image was produced in the early stages of the Queensgate Shopping Centre development to show how the Empire cinema would appear to customers coming into the shopping centre. The plans have been revised since as John Lewis and Next have both left the shopping centre. The mini-golf entertainment centre now sites on the first floor on the right.This image was produced in the early stages of the Queensgate Shopping Centre development to show how the Empire cinema would appear to customers coming into the shopping centre. The plans have been revised since as John Lewis and Next have both left the shopping centre. The mini-golf entertainment centre now sites on the first floor on the right.
This image was produced in the early stages of the Queensgate Shopping Centre development to show how the Empire cinema would appear to customers coming into the shopping centre. The plans have been revised since as John Lewis and Next have both left the shopping centre. The mini-golf entertainment centre now sites on the first floor on the right.

At that time, Justin Ribbons, chief executive of Empire Cinemas, told the then Queensgate manager, LendLease: “We are very delighted to be bringing our memorable cinema experience to Peterborough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This will be our first cinema in the region, so will serve as a flagship for the community, providing visitors with the best quality, screens, seating and sound.”

At the time a company, Empire Cinemas (Peterborough) was set up and registered at Companies House with Mr Ribbons listed as one of two directors.

The company was incorporated on March 14, 2018 and since then has submitted annual company accounts on four occasions. Its accounts at January 3, 2019 list a prepayment of £84,219 followed by the same amount as being due to creditors during the year.

The same amount for the same reasons is listed in the accounts for the year to January 1, 2020. For the year to December 31, 2020 the amount listed for prepayment is £85,431. It rises to £149,072 the following year. The accounts do not include details about the identity of the creditor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The cinema is part of a 77,000 square feet extension of the Queensgate that was proposed in 2015. Construction began in 2019 and finished in 2022.

Read More
Peterborough’s new cinema - what's happened over eight years since plans first u...
Related topics:PeterboroughEssex