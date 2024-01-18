Mystery Cambridgeshire woman wins £100,000 jackpot on National Lottery - and repairs broken car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mystery Cambridgeshire woman – known only as ‘Mrs S’ has been celebrating after winning a £100,000 jackpot on the National Lottery.

Mrs S won the top prize on the ‘£100K Jackpot Green’ Instant Win Game from The National Lottery. The lucky woman plans to spend her winnings on repairing her car, which has been broken for six months, and also help out her family.

It has not been revealed where in Cambridgeshire Mr S, who played via the National Lottery app, is from. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mrs. S for winning this fantastic prize in an instant. She can now look forward to having a fully working car again, along with helping out family members.”

