My Gym: New children's soft play and fitness centre opens in Peterborough - with zip line and climbing wall
My Gym, at Ortongate Shopping Centre, Orton Goldhay, is offering sessions for children aged six weeks to 11 years old
A new soft play and fitness centre for children has opened in Peterborough.
My Gym, at Ortongate Shopping centre, in Orton Goldhay, offers a range of classes for children aged six weeks to 11 years old – including ‘ninja training’ in the style of the popular TV show Ninja Warrior.
The brand new centre features a zip line, climbing wall, swings and ball pits to allow children to play, learn and keep fit and healthy.
The centre will be ever-changing – with staff adapting the layout of the room, as well as the sessions available each week, to keep children engaged with the 50 to 60-minute classes.
On offer is a mix of ‘structured dependent’ classes for younger children, and ‘independent’ sessions for older and more confident children – as well as camps during the school holidays and parties, with activities tailored to the children’s requests.
The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of photos from inside the new centre: