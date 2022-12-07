My Gym, at Ortongate Shopping Centre, Orton Goldhay, is offering sessions for children aged six weeks to 11 years old

A new soft play and fitness centre for children has opened in Peterborough.

My Gym, at Ortongate Shopping centre, in Orton Goldhay, offers a range of classes for children aged six weeks to 11 years old – including ‘ninja training’ in the style of the popular TV show Ninja Warrior.

The brand new centre features a zip line, climbing wall, swings and ball pits to allow children to play, learn and keep fit and healthy.

The centre will be ever-changing – with staff adapting the layout of the room, as well as the sessions available each week, to keep children engaged with the 50 to 60-minute classes.

On offer is a mix of ‘structured dependent’ classes for younger children, and ‘independent’ sessions for older and more confident children – as well as camps during the school holidays and parties, with activities tailored to the children’s requests.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of photos from inside the new centre:

1. My Gym Virginia Molyneaux with Megan Walker (staff) Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. My Gym Virginia Molyneaux with Megan Walker (staff) Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. My Gym Virginia Molyneaux with Liliana Sousa (staff) Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. My Gym Maria Zajac with Liliana Sousa (staff) Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales