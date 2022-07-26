An event celebrating Peterborough’s Windrush generation brought the sound of reggae music and steelpan drums to the city over the weekend.

Cathedral Square played host to local bands and musicians throughout the day on Saturday (July 23) – with live performances from steelpan headline act Mr Octavius, and reggae and ska band Zeb Rootz, who closed the event with a cover of Bob Marley’s ‘One Love’.

The event was a celebration of the Windrush generation – the name given to people arriving in the UK from Caribbean countries between 1948 and 1971.

‘Windrush’ refers to the ship MV Empire Windrush, which brought workers from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and other islands, to the UK in 1948 to help fill post-war UK labour shortages.

In total, the ship carried 492 passengers.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of pictures from the event.

