Windrush event at Cathedral Square. Musician Octavius playing at the event.

Music event celebrating the Windrush generation brings the sound of reggae and steelpan drums to Peterborough

Bob Marley's ‘One Love’ could be heard in the city over the weekend as live music celebrated the Peterborough’s Windrush generation

By Adam Barker
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 4:40 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 4:45 pm

An event celebrating Peterborough’s Windrush generation brought the sound of reggae music and steelpan drums to the city over the weekend.

Cathedral Square played host to local bands and musicians throughout the day on Saturday (July 23) – with live performances from steelpan headline act Mr Octavius, and reggae and ska band Zeb Rootz, who closed the event with a cover of Bob Marley’s ‘One Love’.

The event was a celebration of the Windrush generation – the name given to people arriving in the UK from Caribbean countries between 1948 and 1971.

‘Windrush’ refers to the ship MV Empire Windrush, which brought workers from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and other islands, to the UK in 1948 to help fill post-war UK labour shortages.

In total, the ship carried 492 passengers.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of pictures from the event.

1. Windrush music event in Cathedral Square

Windrush music event in Cathedral Square

Photo: Tony Nero

Photo Sales

2. Windrush music event in Cathedral Square

Windrush music event in Cathedral Square

Photo: Tony Nero

Photo Sales

3. Windrush music event in Cathedral Square

Windrush event at Cathedral Square. Maureen Nash and Julia Davidson

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales

4. Windrush music event in Cathedral Square

Windrush music event in Cathedral Square

Photo: Tony Nero

Photo Sales
PeterboroughBob MarleyPeterborough Telegraph
Next Page
Page 1 of 2