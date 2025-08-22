Museum founder concerned proposed solar farm set to power a quarter of Peterborough homes may impact visitor numbers

The solar farm could power 22,550 homes.

The founder of a museum in a small countryside village is concerned that a proposed new solar farm may impact their visitor numbers.

Based in Throckenholt, between Thorney and Wisbech, The Museum of Technology has been open to the public since 2016, having first opened in Hemel Hempstead in 1999.

Founder and trustee Rosie Hourihane said the museum, which traces the technological revolution from 1850 to 1980, has gone from strength to strength since moving from Hertfordshire into a larger premises.

The Museum Of Technology in Throckenholt. Photo: Google.

However, Ms Hourihane has voiced concern over a proposed 80-hectare solar farm which she believes could damage the museum’s footfall during its installation.

She said: “We’re just a tiny place, a small charity run by volunteers. We have a steady flow of visitors in the summer, all of whom go out of their way to visit us.

“It’s going to affect our numbers if they start closing roads and people find it difficult to get to us.”

London-based company FRV Powertek Ltd is looking to install 100,000 solar panels in total on 80 hectares of agricultural land at Malice Farm, to the east and west of Scolding Drove near Thorney.

If approved by Peterborough City Council, the solar farm would be in place for 40 years with construction expected to take around 11 months and anticipated to commence in 2028.

Planning documents stated that the solar farm would power 22,550 homes, generate an uplift in business rates of £220,000 per year, create 165 direct construction jobs and save 745,000 tonnes of CO2 across its lifespan.

The Museum of Technology is a registered charity and fully accredited, located a few miles east of the proposed solar farm site.

Ms Hourihane said: “We have a vast collection of a very important technological era that can’t be replaced.

“If we have to close for however long this would all take, it would ruin the reputation of the museum and we won’t get visitors.”

Four residents raised objections to the solar farm plans during initial consultations, citing concerns over the loss of agricultural land and the cumulative impact of proposed renewable energy development in the area.

FRV noted in its planning documents that it would address any points raised in further consultations and pledged to keep the local community informed of the progress with the scheme.

Councillor Steve Allen, who represents the Eye, Thorney and Newborough ward on Peterborough City Council, also raised concerns over the potential disruption the proposed development could cause residents.

“We will monitor it and whatever concerns residents have, we will relay. If concerns are not met then we’ll have to call it in,” he said.

A new bridge would also be constructed across New South Eau Drain as part of the development, which would provide primary vehicular access throughout construction and operation to the solar farm from the north.

A design and access statement prepared by Lichfields on behalf of FRV claimed that a “countrywide effort” was needed to upgrade the energy grid network and achieve net zero by 2050.

“At the current rate of progress the country is not on track to hit these targets. The proposal has a strong alignment with national and local sustainable energy policy objectives,” it added.

FRV has been approached for comment.