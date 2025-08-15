Plans for huge Peterborough solar farm that could power a quarter of city’s homes

Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council for a huge solar farm which would have the capacity to power a quarter of homes in the city.

London-based company FRV Powertek Ltd is looking to install 100,000 solar panels in total on 80 hectares of agricultural land at Malice Farm, to the east and west of Scolding Drove in Thorney.

If approved, the solar farm would be in place for 40 years with construction expected to take around 11 months and anticipated to commence in 2028.

Planning documents stated that the solar farm would power 22,550 homes, generate an uplift in business rates of £220,000 per year, create 165 direct construction jobs and save 745,000 tonnes of CO2 across its lifespan.

A design and access statement prepared by Lichfields on behalf of the applicant claimed that a “countrywide effort” was needed to upgrade the energy grid network and achieve net zero by 2050.

“At the current rate of progress the country is not on track to hit these targets. The proposal has a strong alignment with national and local sustainable energy policy objectives,” it added.

A new bridge would be constructed across New South Eau Drain which would provide primary vehicular access throughout construction and operation to the solar farm from the north.

FRV’s plans also noted the provision of 436 native trees and 33,680sqm of native shrub planting at the boundaries of the solar farm to screen views from residential properties within the surrounding area.

Other landscaping features would include the delivery of 40,339 sqm of wildflower meadow mix planting, 15,568 sqm of wetland wildflower mix planting and 486m of native hedge planting.

“The application demonstrates that the proposed development will not have a material adverse impact on views to/from the surrounding landscape once the proposed native planting matures, nor on landscape character,” planning documents stated.

The company has already held initial consultations with local residents and councillors.

Four residents raised objections to the plans, citing concerns over the loss of agricultural land, the cumulative impact of proposed renewable energy development in the area, and the possibility of rooftop solar panels being provided to local residents as a benefit of the scheme.

FRV noted that it would address any points raised in further consultations and pledged to keep the local community informed of the progress with the scheme.

The solar farm would be decommissioned after 40 years and this would take place over 12 months and mirror the construction phase in reverse.

City council planners will make a decision on the application, which was submitted on August 12, at a later date.