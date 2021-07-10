Mural created in Peterborough underpass for popular teenager killed in collision

Cain's skid car alongside his mural.

The mural in memory of Cain Martin was finished last month and is located in an underpass close to the Amazon warehouse in Peterborough just off the Frank Perkins Parkway.

It was commissioned by Steve Woolley, Cain’s uncle, in honour of his nephew, who passed away after a collision on the B1167 New Cut, near Thorney.

The artwork was created by Street Arts Hire Ltd, run by local artist Nathan Murdoch, and shows a picture of Cain alongside his skid car, a silver BMW alongside the words “2001-2020- #SENDITLIKECAIN.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cain was a popular member of several local car clubs and many of his friends have gathered at the site to pay their respects.

They were even able to arrange for Cain’s BMW to be taken to the site as well the Modified Nationals 2021 event at the East of England Showground last weekend

The mural was initially done in secret before being revealed to Cain’s mother and siblings as a surprise as part of an emotional live video on the Facebook page set up in memory of Cain.

Cain’s father Ernest was one of those watching on the live video. He said: “I was on a train at the time and I was crying my eyes out. It is amazing, really unbelievable.”

Also this week, Ernest’s campaign to improve safety along the B1167 acheived a breakthrough as Peterborough City Council has agreed to bring in an independant body to carry out a safety audit along the road.