Mum who lost only child to suicide to hold Halloween event in aid of others needing mental health support

A mother who lost her only child to suicide is holding a Halloween event to raise funds for charities supporting people struggling with their mental health.

Carole Fowkes’s daughter Alexandra took her life aged just 21 while in her final year reading maths at Durham University.

Mum Carole with Alexandra and husband Steve Fowkes

Since then Carole from Bourne has made it her mission to fundraise for others needing support, both through her own charity in Alexandra’ name (Alexandra’s Awareness Campaign) and local charity Don’t Lose Hope, which provide counselling to those who need it.

So far Carole has confronted her own fears by completing a sky dive which raised more than £2,000, and on Saturday, November 2 she is holding a Halloween fundraiser at Elsea Park Community Centre in Sandown Drive, Bourne.

Carole said: “No greater pain can befall on a parent than the suicide of their child.

“My only child Alexandra was 21 studying maths in her final year when the police came knocking on my door that cold March morning. The events that followed have been branded in my mind and soul forever.

“With no reason or answers her actions affected so many people, and as a mother you feel you have failed her, and this has changed me as a person. Alexandra died by suicide - in schools and universities this is becoming a regular occurrence with all the pressures, as well as everyday life.

“The last six months have been a rollercoaster of emotions trying to understand and come to terms with the loss. Not a day passes where I don’t think ‘what if?’ and ‘why?’ with birthdays and Christmas yet to bear.

“Alexandra was a kind, caring, considerate person always putting others first - even in death many of her organs were donated into helping improve other lives.

“I cannot change events for my daughter, but I can help support and understand those other students who feel the same and give Alexandra’s name a sense in the circles of her short life that she loved so very much.”

The Halloween event is from 7.30pm to midnight, with tickets costing £10 per person.

There will be a buffet, bar, disco, raffle and best dressed competition.