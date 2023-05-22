The mum of a Peterborough university student, who was fatally stabbed, has backed a police campaign to cut knife crime.

Kwabena Osei-Poku, previously known as Alfred, from Orton Goldhay, was stabbed in New South Bridge Road at about 8.40pm on Sunday, April 23, following an incident which started on the University of Northampton campus.

Sadly, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died at the scene.

The mum of Kwabena Osei-Poku, previously known as Alfred, has backed a campaign to cut knife crime

Now the 19-year-old’s mum has leant her support to a Northamptonshire Police campaign to encourage people to have a conversation about knife crime, in a bid to reduce the devastating impact of the offences.

Joyce Osei-Poku said: “I have lost something that nothing on this earth can replace.

“I want people to know the effect a knife has had on me and my family. The distress, anxiety and upset to the family, our friends, church, and the community is unbearable. It has caused sleepless nights to myself, his dad, brother, sister, cousins and the whole community, and will continue to do so.

“Knife crime is happening, and we can see it so we need to speak about it. Let us not shy away from this conversation because our children and young people need to know the devastating effects that carrying a knife can have.

"This week, Northamptonshire Police is running a campaign which aims to tackle knife crime and I support their aim to educate young people and reduce knife crime across the county.

“The grief I feel as a result of losing my son cannot be put into words.”

Joyce also paid tribute to her oldest son, saying: “As a young child, Alfred was a caring, innocent and handsome boy. He brought so much joy to my life immediately and our close relationship continued throughout his life as he developed into a dependable, kind, and generous young man.

“He was excited about going to university to study digital marketing, was enjoying his time there, and had a really bright future ahead of him.

“Outside of his studies, Alfred wanted to help people younger than him and volunteered for High Heritage – a charity in Peterborough with the aim of 'Empowering Young Black People to Thrive with Heads Held High'. I have spoken with those he worked alongside and am so proud of the way he was able to help children on sports’ projects as well as during Black History Month in October.”

She added: “Alfred was my oldest son. He always made me feel valuable and special, especially on Mother’s Day. He was the one that I would normally share secret ideas with, someone I could always talk to in confidence.

“He was always there if I needed time off or to go away, he would always volunteer to care for his younger siblings. When he looked at you, it was like he could see into your soul.”

Earlier this month Joyce spoke exclusively to the Peterborough Telegraph, where she spoke of her heartache following the incident.

An inquest into Kwabena’s death was opened and adjourned last week.

Four people have been charged in connection with his death.

