Inquest opened and adjourned into fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Peterborough student

The inquest into the death of Kwabena Osei-Poku took place on Wednesday morning (May 17) at The Guildhall in Northampton town centre.

Kwabena, previously known as Alfred, was stabbed on April 23 on New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton, yards away from the University of Northampton’s Waterside campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young man, originally from Peterborough and a student at the University of Northampton, sadly died at the scene.

Kwabena Osei-Poku

Senior coroner for Northamptonshire, Anne Pember, listed Kwabena’s inquest to reconvene on November 9, which could change subject to crown court proceedings.

The coroner said a provisional cause of death has been given as a stab wound to the neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a total of nine arrests and five being released on bail, four teenagers were charged with various offences in connection to the fatal stabbing and appeared at Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 28.

Ogechi Eke, aged 19, of Brimsdown Avenue, Enfield spoke only to confirm his name. He has been charged with murder and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a knife.

Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, aged 19, of Abbey Road, Barking and Dagenham, who has also been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, spoke only to confirm his name.

Eke and Lebaga-Idubor were remanded in custody and will appear before Northampton Crown Court today (May 2).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antonio Huian, aged 18, of Royal Terrace, Northampton, was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, namely destroying evidence and facilitating the disappearance of the suspect in evading capture. He spoke only to confirm his name.

Zhanae Forbes-Coleman, aged 19, of Kendal Gardens, Edmonton, was also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, namely facilitating the exit from the scene of a murder of the suspect to enable him to avoid detection.

Huian and Forbes-Coleman were also remanded in custody and will appear before Northampton Crown Court on June 12.

An online fundraising page was set up to fund Kwabena’s funeral and, at the time of writing, currently stands at more than £14,000. Click here to donate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad