A mum in Orton Malborne is urging people to contribute to a fundraising initiative that will help her access a new medical treatment which could improve her baby boy’s quality of life.

Amelia-Chantelle Coverdale has launched a gofundme page in the hope it will raise the money needed to purchase a US-based therapy system that has been specially developed to help children born with spina bifida.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amelia’s baby, Noah, was born in August 2022 with Spina Bifida Myelomeningocele and Ventriculomegaly, conditions which primarily affect his spine.

Amelia Coverdale and her baby Noah who was born with Spina Bifida

“We were told Noah wouldn’t be able to walk because of how high up his lesion is, and that he will be in a wheelchair,” Amelia told the Peterborough Telegraph.

Following his initial diagnosis, Amelia was also told Noah may need a shunt, could have bladder and bowel issues, and have to be catheterised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now eight months old, Noah has some movement in his legs, doesn't need shunt surgery, and has full control of his bladder and bowels. However, his condition means he is unable to sit up unaided or crawl like other babies his age.

“He is a very happy smiley baby,” Amelia explained, proudly: “he only cries if he’s in pain.”

Amelia Coverdale is hoping a new US-based therapy developed to help children with spina bifida will improve baby Noah's chances of walking when he is older.

The 32-year-old mum has received considerable support from the Peterborough-based spina bifida charity, Shine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve been a great help,” Amelia said. Noah’s physio sessions at Shine have revealed that he can flex his hips, although his movement at the knee and below is “quite weak.”

It was through Shine Amelia first learned of the innovative therapy system developed in Florida which she hopes to purchase.

“It uses electrode pads and a little unit – sort of like a TENS machine – where you can control the pulses.

“You put it on the spine where it has been affected and on their legs, feet and hips, to try and stimulate the muscles,” she explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subsequently, this will, Amelia hopes, “try and connect the broken nerves that are still there working but don’t have good signals.”

Alongside the actual equipment, Amelia explained that the funds she so desperately needs must also cover training, an initial assessment, and subsequent follow up physiotherapy sessions held via Zoom.

“This will cost us £1,680 (for the equipment and sessions) for just one year.”

Unfortunately, the accounts clerk is not in a position to afford the initial costs:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don't qualify for Disability Living Allowance at the moment,” Amelia explained, “and I've been a single mother since Noah was three weeks old.”

She also explained that she is no longer receiving maternity pay and is due to return back to full-time work in August.

“I don't have any savings at the moment, and nursery will cost me an extra £1,300 a month,” she added.

Despite the odds stacked against her, the determined mum remains hopeful:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we can get the equipment - he might have a good chance of being able to get around using a walking aid when he reaches the age of three.”

Amelia said getting the therapy “would mean a lot.”