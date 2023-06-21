News you can trust since 1948
Muddy Stiletto Awards: The Cambridgeshire businesses voted as the best in the county by readers

Sixteen top independent businesses named in Cambridgeshire
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 16:38 BST

Independent businesses have been given a special spotlight this month after claiming the top spots in the Muddy Stilettos 2023 awards.

In Peterborough our very own Ferry Meadows claimed the win for Best Family Attraction across Cambridgeshire.

Jen Marscheider, head of marketing at Nene Park Trust, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been awarded Best Family Attraction for the Muddy Stilettos Awards in the Cambs and Suffolk region.

"We welcome thousands of people into the park all year round and we’re really passionate about our commitment to the people of Peterborough.

“Whether it’s our greenspace and woodland havens for wildlife, our cafes, our children’s play areas, or our water sports activities, we’re proud of our family offer at Ferry Meadows.

"Our mission is to be the region’s favourite park, so it’s amazing that we have won an award that recognises the strides we’re making towards that goal.”

Muddy Stilettos is a lifestyle website for women who live outside of London.

For ten years, the brand has ran annual Muddy Stiletto awards – now spanning across 28 counties, including Cambridgeshire.

Its readers have been nominating and voting in their thousands for their favourite independent businesses across 16 categories – from Best Destination Pub to Yoga/Pilates Studio.

Take a look at the next photographs for the Cambridgeshire winners:

Ferry Meadows (Peterborough)

1. Best Family Attraction

Ferry Meadows (Peterborough) Photo: David Lowndes

Carriages of Cambridge (Fen Drayton)

2. Best Café

Carriages of Cambridge (Fen Drayton) Photo: Google

The Little Fenland Eco Shop (Ramsey)

3. Best Sustainable Lifestyle Business

The Little Fenland Eco Shop (Ramsey) Photo: Google

FRESH (Ely)

4. Best Yoga/ Pilates Studio

FRESH (Ely) Photo: Google

