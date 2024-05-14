Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arts charity is giving Peterborough primary school children the chance to see award-winning author and screenwriter in the flesh

Arts charity The Children’s Bookshow has announced it is bringing the hugely popular children’s author Frank Cottrell-Boyce to the New Theatre in Peterborough.

The Liverpudlian wordsmith – who has amassed young fans across the world with best-selling books like Millions, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Flies Again, Cosmic, Framed, Runaway Robot, and The Astounding Broccoli Boy – will be heading our way in the autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, organisers are sure that the limited number of tickets for this event will sell out so fast that they are encouraging all interested parties to book now.

Celebrated children's author Frank Cottrell-Boyce reading at a Children's Bookshow event at Newcastle in 2022 (image: The Children's Bookshow)

This will be the second time The Children's Bookshow has brought a venerated children’s author to Peterborough.

Last year, 1,000 primary school pupils were royally entertained by legendary poet Michael Rosen, who delighted the sold-out audience with characteristically animated performances of his laugh-out-loud poems.

As well as his truly impressive children’s books, Frank has top-notch screen-writing credentials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British institutions like Doctor Who and Coronation Street have both benefited from his creative flair, while his big-screen credits include critically-acclaimed films like The Railway Man, Welcome to Sarajevo and Goodbye Christopher Robin.

Oh, and he also wrote the opening ceremony for the 2012 London Olympics.

Though he is a ‘big-time’ author now, Frank remembers fondly that his literary journey began with the simple act of falling in love with reading:

“I started writing books because the books that I read between the age of, like, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 - they really made me,” he told BBC Newsround earlier this year.

“They really built a happy place inside me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Understandably, Frank will be bursting to share his passion with all those attending.

Along with sharing his top tips for writing a story and teaching audience members how to harness their creativity, the gifted wordsmith will also answer questions and read extracts from one of his best-selling books, Noah's Gold.

On top of enjoying the great man’s insights and story-telling nous, all audience members will also get a free copy of one of Frank's books to take home and keep.