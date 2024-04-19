Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A farewell ‘thank you and goodbye’ notice to customers has been pasted on the front window of Marks and Spencer’s Queensgate store ahead of its permanent closure tomorrow (April 20).

And the notice reminds shoppers what they have known for many weeks that the store will close permanently at some point tomorrow afternoon, leaving yet another gaping hole in the retail offer of the 42-year-old Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside the Food Hall, which sits on the ground floor of the centre, customers were met with an array of empty shelves as staff prepared for the final day of trading.

'Thank you and goodbye' says M&S as staff clear the shelves ahead of the permanent closure on Saturday of its store in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

It will bring an end to weeks of anxious waiting after M&S bosses announced in January that it was planning to close the store but that it would do so only after a consultation with staff.

Seventy eight jobs will be lost with the closure of the store although the retailer has not revealed how many will be found alternative jobs at its two other Peterborough stores at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton and at the Brotherhood Retail Park.