Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bosses at retailer M&S have confirmed that its store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough will close permanently on April 20.

The announcement comes nearly three months after the retailer announced that it was planning to close the Food Hall and clothing department in the shopping centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closure prompted efforts by Peterborough’s political leaders to persuade M&S to retain a presence in the city centre.

M&S has confirmed that its Food Hall and clothing department in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough will close permanently on April 20.

M&S has not yet revealed how many staff will be found alternative employment within M&S and how many will lose their jobs following the closure.

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed yesterday (March 19) that staff had been told four weeks ago the store would shut for good on April 20.