M&S officially confirms closure date for store in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

No details released on expected job losses
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 20th Mar 2024, 09:43 GMT
Bosses at retailer M&S have confirmed that its store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough will close permanently on April 20.

The announcement comes nearly three months after the retailer announced that it was planning to close the Food Hall and clothing department in the shopping centre.

The closure prompted efforts by Peterborough’s political leaders to persuade M&S to retain a presence in the city centre.

M&S has confirmed that its Food Hall and clothing department in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough will close permanently on April 20.
M&S has not yet revealed how many staff will be found alternative employment within M&S and how many will lose their jobs following the closure.

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed yesterday (March 19) that staff had been told four weeks ago the store would shut for good on April 20.

The retailer has two other stores in Peterborough which are in the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton and the Brotherhood Retail Park.

