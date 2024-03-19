Marks and Spencer closing date fear for Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre
Marks and Spencer is understood to be looking at permanently closing the Peterborough Queensgate store on April 20.
It has been claimed the decision to shut the store, which includes a Food Hall and clothing department, was announced to staff more than four weeks ago.
It is also understood that staff who are being consulted by M&S managers about the closure plan are concerned at what has been described as a ‘lack of communication’ by managers.
A spokesperson for Marks and Spencer has not responded to a request to confirm the April 20 closing date.
Mark and Spencer announced in January that it was planning to close the Queensgate store in April, with the final trading date to be confirmed following consultation with staff.
Since then though, there has not been any public comment from M&S on the closure proposals.
It is not known exactly how many staff are employed at the store or how many are at risk of losing their jobs as a result of the closure.
Bosses have previously said that they would find alternative roles for as many staff as possible in other stores.
The retailer has two other stores in Peterborough which are in the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre and the Brotherhood Retail Park.
The city’s political leaders have held talks with M&S officials about the possibility of keeping a presence in the city centre.
But Peterborough City Council leader Councillor Mohammed Farooq said a city centre M&S was unlikely to happen.