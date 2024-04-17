M&S closing in Queensgate: The day Mike Tyson queued for a sandwich in Peterborough Marks and Spencer store

No, this isn’t an image created by Artificial Intelligence – it really is the self styled ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ Mike Tyson queuing for a sandwich in the Queensgate branch of M&S.

The controversial former heavyweight boxing champion visited Peterborough in 2010, to take part in an ‘Evening with the Baddest Man on the Planet’ at the East of England Arena.

During his short stay in the city, he said he was impressed with Peterborough, praising the fountains, the shops in Queensgate following his trip to M&S, and the event at the arena – but should Iron Mike make a return visit he would be disappointed to learn all are now part of the city’s past.

He was photographed in M&S – which is set to close this Saturday – by then ET chief photographer Rowland Hobson.

Tyson told the Peterborough Evening Telegraph: “I have had a wonderful time in Peterborough. I always like seeing smaller places, because that is the real England.

“I have been around the city centre and you have a great mall. I also liked the fountains – those things are cool.

“The people here have been great. I have been greeted with nothing but respect, everyone here greets me like I’m a president or a prime minister.”

It would not all be bad for Tyson though, as during his trip he posed in a Peterborough United shirt at London Road, and also paid a trip to the Bombay Brasserie, tasting some of their vegan curries.

He said: “The thing I have been most impressed with is the food – it is so good here.

“I am a vegan and it can be hard to get good food, but Peterborough has a lot of great places to eat.

“I didn’t know much about Peterborough before coming here but I had heard of it – I have heard of everywhere, I’ve even heard of Derby.

“I prefer places like this to London – that is the sort of place where everybody wants to sell lies about you to a newspaper.

“The people here don’t seem like that – they are excited to see me, but they are cool.”

1 . Mike Tyson in Peterborough Mike Tyson at the Bombay Brasserie Photo: Rowland Hobson Photo Sales

2 . Mike Tyson in Peterborough Mike Tyson buying a sandwich in M&S, Queensgate Photo: Rowland Hobson Photo Sales

3 . Mike Tyson in Peterborough Mike Tyson poses with fans on his visit to Smackdown Boxing Gym in Hampton Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales