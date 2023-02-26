Peterborough United's London Road ground.

Peterborough’s MPs have pledged their support to Peterborough United Football Club as changes are made in the wake of a Government decision to create an independent regulator for football.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara and Peterborough MP Paul Bristow have held talks with Leighton Mitchell, the Interim Chief Executive Officer of Peterborough United Football Club, following the move, which is one of the key recommendations from a review of football.

The Regulator will require clubs to show that they are financially sound and that they have good corporate governance with greater tests for owners and directors and on the source of club funds.

Fans will have a greater say in the running of clubs and the Regulator will have powers to block clubs from joining breakaway leagues.

Mr Vara and Mr Bristow say they particularly welcome the proposal for a fair distribution of wealth throughout the football so all clubs are sustainable.

Mr Vara said: "I welcome these proposals which will help to protect and safeguard clubs across England. I am particularly pleased to see that there will be stronger measures in place to protect smaller clubs, such as POSH.

“It’s important that there is fairness and sustainability throughout the football pyramid, which will help to protect the long term success of our national game.”

Mr Bristow said: “The Government have endorsed the key recommendations from the fan-led review.

"This means an Independent Regulator that will guarantee financial fair play, new rules that will ensure football clubs have credible owners and a system where money will be shared across the football pyramid.

This is important for football, for fans, and for clubs like Peterborough United.

"It is often said that football is more than just a game – and for many this is true. The nation’s favourite sport will be nothing without the fans and it’s right that their views are front and centre.”

Mr Mitchell said: “Peterborough United welcomes the findings of the White Paper including the appointment of an Independent Regulator.