MP’s praise for Peterborough’s Mini Vine

The community centre, located in the former New Look building on Bridge Street, offers a range of activities and opportunities for families and businesses.

The centre has offered a children’s library and a school uniform exchange.

Mr Bristow visited the centre last week to see what was on offer at the centre.

He said; “It was brilliant to see the Mini Vine thriving on Bridge Street offering something different in our City Centre. This could be the start of something very special. A lot of work has gone into renewing this part of Peterborough and designing an offer that will be of value to local people.

“I am told that thousands of people have already visited the Mini Vine. They have seen the mini children’s library, uniform exchange and taken advantage of careers advice. And this is just the start, with a only a fraction of the space used so far.

“The City College have exciting plans for this space which inspire me. When the Vine itself is open, along with the 23 million Towns Fund regeneration provided by the Government, it will be Peterborough’s chance to thrive again. “

1. The Mini Vine Activities have been taking place at the centre Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

