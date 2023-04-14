A Cambridgeshire MP is appealing to council chiefs to not shut a primary school over ‘business principles’ – and is instead urging bosses to consider local need.

Great Gidding Primary School is facing potential closure due to low numbers of children being forecast to attend in future years – a final decision is yet to be made.

Shailesh Vara, MP for North West Cambridgeshire, has thrown his weight behind the parents campaign to save the school.

The proposed closure of Great Gidding CoE Primary School is currently under review and is being challenged by MP Shailesh Vara (inset).

Among the reasons for his opposition comes as the Government issued guidance in January making clear that rural primary schools should stay open to maintain local educational options and preserve community assets.

Mr Vara has now written to councillor Briony Goodliffe, chair of the Children and Young People’s committee at Cambridgeshire County Council.

Mr Vara said: "I am not persuaded by the county council’s argument for closure, which follows a change of administration after the last local elections.

“This school is at the heart of the village and surrounding area. It has provided education to children since the mid-19th century and its closure will have a massive impact for both children and the wider community.

“Even at this late stage, I would urge the council to keep the school open.”

He believes the school closure would deprive the area of a much-valued school cause unnecessary disruption to existing pupils’ education and increase transportation costs for parents.

Why has the council put forward plans for closure?

One of the main reasons put forward by the council for the closure is a financial concern regarding the cost-per-pupil as attendance numbers have declined.

Mr Vara has argues one of the reasons for the decline is the “expectancy effect” – meaning parents are taking pupils out of the school because of fear of its closure and that schools should not be run on business principles, but on local need.

The closure has also been opposed by county and Huntingdonshire councillors Simon Bywater, Ian Gardener, Marge Beuttell and Tim Alban.

