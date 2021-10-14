MP warns of dangers posed by lack of vital transport link between Peterborough and Cambridge

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow. EMN-200721-155726001

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow is warning that the delivery of quality homes, jobs, future health, wealth and prosperity could be jeopardised by the paucity of travel connections between the two cities.

His demand has been made as part of the ongoing public consultation over economic development ambitions for the Oxford-Cambridge Arc, which covers the counties of Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

In a letter to the consultation officials, Mr Bristow states: “We want to grow, and Peterborough City Council is keen to build the homes that residents in and around Cambridge seem reluctant to endorse.

“However, our county is poorly connected by road and rail.”

Mr Bristow is critical of the decision by the Dr Nik Johnson, the new Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to cancel plans for the Cambridgeshire Automated Metro.

Mr Bristow states: “But our county still needs a new infrastructure project that connects the two cities in order to deliver homes, jobs and future health, wealth and prosperity.

“In addition, upgrades to existing key infrastructure, including the A1, upgrades to railway west of Peterborough, and taking a fresh look at opportunities to use the River Nene for transport and leisure, should also be considered.”

The OxCam Arc is the name given to the area identified by government as a key economic priority for the nation.

The Arc will be developed by government with input from communities and other stakeholders.

The consultation is the first of three that will guide a new development framework over the next two years.

Mr Bristow said: “Peterborough will play a key part in delivering the communities of the future, at the north of the Oxford-Cambridge Arc.

“Peterborough is already a city on the up - our new university is already under construction, and Towns Fund investment is making our regeneration in the Station Quarter and North Westgate a reality.

“With the right vision, my city could be once again be a national centre for technology, manufacturing and science.

He added: “I look forward to continuing to engage with the Oxford-Cambridge Arc as the country continues to build back better and we work to level up Peterborough and the Nene Valley.”