Consultation opens for proposed Peterborough, Northampton and Oxford transport link

Residents and interested parties are being invited to have their say on a ‘connectivity study’ which is part of the England Economic Heartland’s (EEH) new Transport Strategy.

The EEH is a partnership of local transport authorities and local enterprise partnerships. It covers an area from Swindon and Oxfordshire in the west to Cambridgeshire and Peterborough in the east.

Its new draft Transport Strategy is aimed at enabling the region’s transport system to support sustainable economic recovery and growth, while reaching net zero carbon emissions no later than 2050.

Peterborough Station

Among its proposals is a ‘northern arc’ connecting Peterborough, Northampton and Oxford which it wants to commission a study into.

This would be to “support economic activity and in support of planned housing growth” and is expected to try and provide “opportunities for improved connectivity by rail,” including connecting Northampton and Corby to Peterborough/Cambridge.

The EEH said: “Your views will be used to define our desired outcomes for the corridor and to shape our understanding of interventions that may be required to improve connectivity in a way which reduces emissions and supports sustainable growth.

“We are keen to understand from interested parties:

A map of the proposed connectivity area

. What are the key themes for the study area?

. What do you consider to be the key movements in the area?

. What are the key connectivity opportunities and challenges in the study area?

. What interventions do you think the study should consider?

“Your input will be fed into a study steering group, consisting of our local authority and LEP partners for consideration as the study progresses and published with the final study report.”

The call for evidence ends at midnight on June 30, 2021.

The final report recommending a package of interventions is due to be published in spring 2022.