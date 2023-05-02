Residents concerned at the use of their streets as an access route for car transporters to the East of England Showground have secured the support of a city MP.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara has vowed to work with residents to secure what he says is a ‘resolution’ to the use of the Showground entrance in Dunblane Drive.

The residential street is being used by DHL to move up to eight car transporters each working day to a car storage and distribution depot on the Showground.

From left, rom left to right, Natalie Henry, Shailesh Vara MP, Howard Dunn, Andrew Sneden and Brian Williams.

The depot is the subject of a retrospective planning application by the Showground operator AEPG for a temporary change of use of the site that has been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

Mr Vara recently met with residents Andrew Sneden, Howard Dunn, Natalie Henry and Brian Williams on behalf of other householders opposing the application

He said: “They spoke of large car transporters queuing at the entrance, stretching back to a nearby roundabout, causing traffic chaos and a danger to pedestrians.

"I share their concerns and have been in contact with Cllr Marco Cereste, the council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for Planning, Housing and Transport, urging him to take swift action.

Mr Vara added: “I am very grateful to local residents for making the time to meet with me.

"The current use of the site is causing a very dangerous situation that needs to be dealt with promptly.

"I very much hope that common sense will prevail and that those responsible start using the Showground’s main entrance.”

Mr Sneden said: “I like many residents, have submitted objections to the council’s planning department, in relation to the change of use of the Showground to car storage, maintenance and distribution operation.

"In particular, I strenuously object to the use of the Dunblane Drive entrance to the Showground.

"Accessing an industrial operation through what is essentially a residential area, with a significant flow of HGV car transporters and other vehicles, is now causing significant disruption to residents.

"I, along with many of the local residents, have deep concerns over safety and believe the application should be rejected by the council.”

The comments from Mr Vara come as officials of the National Highways have asked the council to defer a decision on the planning application until more details have been provided by AEPG about its traffic assessments.

In a note to the council, National Highways officers state: “The Applicant provides limited junction capacity assessment, only assessing the links within the vicinity of the access.

"Similarly, (the Applicant) does not provide information related to the distribution of trips along the local network to assess the potential impact of the proposed development.”

A spokesperson for AEPG said: “I can confirm we are working closely with the council and National Highways to ensure they have all the factual detail for the application traffic volumes.

"We are confident our existing assessments and ongoing discussions will provide adequate data to inform the planning application.