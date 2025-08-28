MP seeks to enshrine findings of Benedict Blythe inquest in law following 5-year-old's death from anaphylaxis in Peterborough school

A new amendment to existing law has been brought forward to protect children with allergies in schools following the tragic death of Benedict Blythe.

Benedict (5) sadly passed away on December 1, 2021 after going into anaphylactic shock during snack time at Barnack Primary School. He later died in Peterborough City Hospital this afternoon.

Benedict’s mother Helen insisted that her son’s resulted from a cascade of failures following the verdict of the two-week inquest and has since begun the process of enacting Benedict’s Law, a new law toe ensure that schools have adequate procedures in place to keep children with allergies safe.

Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns is supporting the family on the journey to passing the bill and has now written an allergy safety amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill.

The amendment has already been tabled in the House of Lords by Baroness Prentis and has achieved cross-party support.

The amendment seeks to enshrine in the law the recommendations of the Benedict Blythe Foundation REACT Report; the largest research of its kind into how allergies are managed in English schools.

The amendment states, within 12 months of the day of the act’s passing, all schools in England must:

- Adopt a school allergy and anaphylaxis policy

- Obtain individual healthcare and anaphylaxis actions plans for all pupils with allergies

- Purchase and store in-date adrenaline auto-injectors on school property

- Provide training for school staff on allergy awareness and administering adrenaline auto-injectors and record any allergic reactions in the pupil’s individual healthcare and anaphylaxis action plan.

Alicia Kearns MP said: “If passed, this will require schools to follow best practice to ensure allergy safety and allow every child to be safer in school. “I want to pay tribute to Helen Blythe, whose tireless campaigning, research and advocacy has brought allergy safety in schools to the heart of Parliament and Government.

"I will be pushing for support across the House of Lords this summer and hope when parliament returns, we can finally secure the changes needed to make all schools allergy safe in Benedict’s memory.”